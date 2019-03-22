GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Police have still not found the man who they believe died after crashing his car into Plaster Creek Saturday.

The victim of the crash has been identified by Grand Rapids Police as Austin James Huisingh, a 25-year-old from Hudsonville. Despite extensive recovery efforts, GRPD says their search has been unsuccessful thus far. Police said Huisingh was the sole occupant of the car, and they believe he did not survive the crash.

High water levels and visibility issues have hindered the search, but the Grand Rapids Fire Department and Kent County Dive Team are continuing to their search daily.

The investigation is ongoing anyone with information is asked to call GRPD's traffic unit at 616-456-3322 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

