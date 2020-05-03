With just a few days until Michigan's Democratic presidential primary, candidates are setting their sights on trying to win the state's 147 delegates. Both Sen. Bernie Sanders and former Vice President Joe Biden have several campaign events scheduled in Michigan in the final days before the election.

Biden's campaign announced Thursday that former candidate, and current Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar will be holding three events for Biden in Michigan--one of them being in Grand Rapids.

Klobuchar ended her run for the White House on Monday, and then she endorsed Joe Biden. The senator will be hosting two events on Friday on the east side of the state, then she'll be holding a Get Out the Vote rally in Grand Rapids on Saturday morning.

The campaign has not announced the location of the event yet, but it is scheduled to start at 10:15 a.m.

Biden will also be making a stop in Detroit on Monday.

Sanders has two rallies planned before the primary: A Detroit rally on Friday and a Grand Rapids one on Sunday.

In 2016, Sanders won the state of Michigan, defeating Hillary Clinton in the primary by about 20,000 votes. But in this election, Biden gathered up some last-minute, significant endorsements.

Thursday, the former vice president was endorsed by Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Rep. Elissa Slotkin and he received endorsements from the Detroit Free Press and the Detroit News editorial boards. Whitmer is also a co-chair on his campaign.

Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard is also still in the race. She held an event in Detroit on Tuesday.

Michigan's primary is on March 10. Other states voting on Tuesday include Idaho, Mississippi, Missouri, North Dakota and Washington.

