Democrat Hillary Scholten projected to win Michigan's 3rd Congressional District

The Associated Press has called the race for Michigan's 3rd Congressional District in favor of Democratic candidate Hillary Scholten.

MICHIGAN, USA — The Associated Press has projected Hillary Scholten as the winner in Michigan's 3rd Congressional District, defeating Republican opponent John Gibbs.

Gibbs ousted current US Representative Peter Meijer in the August Primary but fell short in the general election race against his Democratic opponent.

Scholten will be the first Democrat to represent the district since Howard Walpe, who finished his tenure in the US House in 1993.

The 3rd Congressional District was redrawn ahead of the 2022 election, making it more competitive.

