Albion College takes hands-on approach to engage students in election

Albion is offering students opportunities to register to vote and is challenging students to step out of their comfort zones.

ALBION, Mich. — Albion College is working hard to get its students registered to vote and engaged in the election process.

The school has set up a number of events that offer students both a chance to engage in discussion and get ready to make their voices heard.

Albion plans to open up their field house come election day as a space students can go and vote. They also are hosting a virtual series for students to talk about political issues. Albion is even having Resident Hall Advisers speak with their residents about the election and create a dialog for why it is important to participate in our democracy.

"We want to create a space where students can talk about the issues, can talk about the election, and perhaps talk about it in ways that make other folks feel uncomfortable but not unsafe. And that means being open to being challenged and leaning into the discomfort yourself," says Dr. Mathew Johnson, President of Albion College.

Dr. Johnson says the student body has been responding positively to the school's efforts.