Officials: High in-person voter turnout expected in Ottawa County

With fewer absentee ballots being requested than previous years, officials are expecting high in-person turnouts on Tuesday.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Election officials in Ottawa County have been preparing for the midterm election for months.

Justin Roebuck, the Ottawa County clerk, says only about 60,000 absentee ballots were issued to voters this time. That’s around 40,000 less than the presidential election in 2020, which means a large in-person turnout is expected Tuesday.

Voters started lining up before the polls opened at 7 a.m.

Roebuck says something to keep in mind before heading to the polls is to bring a photo ID with you. If you forget it at home, you can still vote as long as you are a registered voter. You’ll have to sign an affidavit in that case.

Also, don’t be alarmed if you see people campaigning at your polling location.

“There are a lot of people excited about candidates and issues in a larger election. And campaigning actually is allowable as long as it's 100 feet away from any entrance to the building," Roebuck said. "So certainly anything beyond that point or in front of that point is not allowable. Voter intimidation, of course, of any kind is not allowable. And we'll be watching those things and monitoring those things.”

Another reminder: Michigan has same day voter registration. That means you can go to your local city or township clerk’s office to register before voting on Tuesday.

You will need to bring with you your state ID or driver’s license and another document showing proof of where you live.

