Republican John Moolenaar wins reelection to U.S. House in Michigan's 2nd Congressional District

MICHIGAN, USA — Incumbent Republican United States House Representative John Moolenaar is projected by ABC News to win reelection in Michigan’s 2nd District.

The Republican defeated opponent Jerry Hilliard for the third consecutive election to remain as the representative for the district.

Moolenar provided the following victory statement after the race was called:

“I am honored to have won this election and the trust of the voters of the Second District. I will never stop fighting for our values and our constitutional rights. I look forward to representing the residents of Michigan’s Second District as I work to get our nation back on track.

“I would like to thank my wife Amy and our family for everything they have done to support me. I also want to thank my campaign team, our wonderful volunteers, and everyone who worked hard to bring us over the finish line.”

Moolenaar was first elected to the US Congress in 2014 in Michigan’s 4th Congressional District, prior to the redistricting in 2022 which changed his district to the 2nd.

This will be Moolenaar’s 5th term as a US Representative.

