HOUSTON — In Michigan, President Trump won the 2016 Presidential Election by a very thin margin of error.

What did the final polls say about Michigan leading into the election?

The poll had Hillary Clinton at 42% and Donald Trump at 38%. This is just at the margin of error and this poll should be seen as anyone's game.

Notice that there was a large number of undecided voters. When you add up 42% and 38% you have 80%. So there is still 20% more of the electorate out there, and what we know from the exit polls is that late deciders broke to Donald Trump specifically in those critical states of Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan.

What are voters looking for in a Democratic presidential candidate?

Someone who's electable; someone who can defeat President Trump in the 2020 election. Because as we see from last time around, if Democrats don't win over those "on the fence voters," the undecided voters here in Michigan could very likely vote President Trump.

And then there's Muskegon County. Experts are saying it could be key to helping decide the 2020 Election. According to Democratic State Representative Terry Sabo, the electorate is changing.

"Because of the way Muskegon County has been over the years, as far as how citizens there vote typically and then in 2016 there was a fairly drastic change to that vote," Sabo said.

"I agree with what's being reported and that it is a very important county and it's probably indicative of many communities across the country."

RELATED: Democratic debate: Top 2020 contenders finally on same stage

Muskegon County has voted Democratic in presidential elections for decades. But in 2016, the trend nearly ended when Hillary Clinton won by only 1,200 votes.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.