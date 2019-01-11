KENT COUNTY, Mich. —

Seperate from the $1 billion vetoes at our state capitol, there was also an administrative transfer that would take away $2 million in funding from the West Michigan Partnership for Children. If this is not reversed, WMPC will not be able to continue to oversee the placement and care of hundreds of foster care and adoption services in Kent County.

WMPC oversees the placement and care for more than a thousand kids receiving foster care and adoption services in the county.

Stacy Goodman, a foster care mother says WMPC has really helped support her and believes the budget is important to continue serving the youth in the foster care system.

If you're interested in supporting the restoration of the budget, WMPC is asking you call and email to request urgent restoration to your legislators and Governor Whitmer.

Mail: Governor Gretchen Whitmer - P.O. Box 30013 Lansing, Michigan 48909

Phone: 517-373-3400

You can follow West Michigan Partnership for Children on Facebook and share their action alerts and posts with the #restoreWMPCfunds. You can also share your opinion here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.