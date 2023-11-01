102nd Michigan Legislature begins with multiple historic firsts

After being sworn in, the legislature elected several groundbreaking lawmakers to serve in top leadership positions.

LANSING, Mich. — State lawmakers in Lansing began the 102nd Michigan Legislature on Jan. 11 with a round of historic elections to top legislative positions and a shift in the balance of power.

Following last Nov.'s midterm elections, Democrats secured majorities in both the Michigan Senate as well as the state's House of Representatives — a feat not accomplished by the party since the 1980s.

Party leaders in the chambers on Wednesday marked the historic nature of the moment.

"It is significant that the gavel is changing hands from Republicans to Democrats for the first time in four decades," Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks (D-Grand Rapids) said.

Alongside the transfer in power to her caucus, Brinks also made mention of her own feelings surrounding her being the first woman to serve as Senate majority leader in the state's history.

"It is deeply humbling to realize that, as the first woman to be elected as Senate majority leader, my portrait will soon join that of Senator Eva McCall Hamilton as one of the few women whose portraits grace the walls of this Capitol," Brinks said.

Brinks, however, was only one of the historic appointments made during Wednesday's proceedings.

In the Senate, Sen. Jeremy Moss (D-Southfield) became the first member of the LGBTQ community to serve as president pro tempore.

In the House, Joe Tate (D-Detroit) was elected as the first Black Speaker of the House.

After being elected to the role on a widely bipartisan basis, 102 to 8, Tate spoke to the need to work across the aisle as the legislature strives to serve the people.

"Our commonalities are greater than our differences, and the people of Michigan — they're counting on us to get the job done," Tate said.

With the new legislature sworn in, Democrats hold a two-seat majority in both chambers — 56 to 54 in the House and 20 to 18 in the Senate.

