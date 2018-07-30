GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - One week ahead of the August primary election, Democrats are already getting ready for a big fight in the November election. On Monday, July 30, Democrats attacked Republican front runner for governor, Bill Schuette, for his stance on healthcare.

Democratic Party Chair Brandon Dillon thinks Schuette wants to eliminate coverage for nearly 700,000 people on the Healthy Michigan program. That's the plan established by Governor Rick Snyder's administration under the Affordable Care Act, or Obamacare, that helps low-income people get health insurance through Medicaid.

"If Republican politicians have their way we will see massive cost increases and cuts to coverage all to benefit insurance companies," Dillon said. "[Our] message is simple: Hands off our health care.”

Democrats have been highly critical of Gov. Snyder and Republicans in the Michigan Legislature for approving a measure earlier this year that would tie work requirements to the Healthy Michigan program. While Congress failed to repeal and replace Obamacare, various states around the country have tried to limit participation in Medicaid programs by requiring able-bodied people to work to get coverage.

Schuette, who's the subject of the attacks, said Monday he does want to make changes in the system.

"We don't want Obamacare because you can't choose your doctor, you don't have private enterprise," Schuette said. "The point is we need to have accessible healthcare, we need to have Medicaid work requirements and the federal government should block grant funds to states and let states design their own health care."

Schuette says he wants to ensure the taxpayer-funded programs are getting the best outcomes, and, at the same time, get people to work to fill jobs to improve the state's economy. He does not want universal healthcare but wants people to have access to it.

"Frankly, that's what the Democrats are trying to do. It's government-dominated, single-payer healthcare," Schuette said.

President Donald Trump's administration has to approve the changes in Medicaid in Michigan, and it's expected the federal government will do that to keep the program going. More than 350,000 able-bodied people of the nearly 700,000 people in Healthy Michigan could be forced to go to work to ensure they continue to receive health benefits. The other half of recipients are largely made up of the disabled, elderly and children who are exempt from the work requirement.

