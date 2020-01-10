EXCLUSIVE: Meijer discusses his legislative agenda

The Republican hoping to replace Justin Amash in Congress detailed his legislative priorities if he's elected in November.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — In an exclusive interview with 13 On Your Side, Peter Meijer says he's releasing his plans now so voters know he both looks ready to serve if elected, but acts ready.

The six different areas reflect a variety of issues highlighting the environment, policing, education and technology, and COVID reopening.

PFAS Clean Up Act

Meijer says he wants to direct funding from the EPA to clean up water systems with known PFAS contamination. This is has been a known problem in West Michigan for years; especially in the Rockford area after contamination from decades-old waste from Wolverine Worldwide sites.

Watershed Health and Wellness Act

This would also direct EPA funding, but also the Interior Department, to clean up watersheds and improve access. Meijer specifically mentions Plaster Creek as an area to target which is home to endangered species.

Enhanced Police Training Act

Meijer wants to re-authorize funding for police training that would target several specific areas: general training, de-escalation tactics, and purchase of body cameras. When asked if racial sensitivity training would be included, Meijer said, "I think there will be issues I would hope would be addressed more on the community level. We've seen that incorporated into police training currently. It seems most of the issues we're seeing in terms of police overreach or abuse over the last several months, in particular, have been more an issue of a lack of de-escalation training, of some protocols that were probably outdated, and frankly the need for greater community policing so that the bonds between police and the community their serving can be as tight as possible. And that trust that has been fractured - or non-existent in some communities - can start to rebuild."

Rural Broadband Expansion Plan

Meijer would push the FCC to fund bidding programs for rural broadband to increase high speed internet access in rural communities. The campaign stressed that with more kids than ever learning from home, and people working from home, this was especially important.

Legislative Action for Urban Revitalization

Meijer wants to expand 'Opportunity Zones' in poorer areas. He wants to expand on the 2017 tax plan, and add tax credits for people willing to move to those areas. In a release, he says, "Creating businesses and a sense of community in these zones only goes so far and the federal government should incentivize folks to move to these communities."

COVID Reopening Plan

This is the most non-defined of Meijer's policy initiatives. He says that's because of the nature of COVID. We learn new things about the virus every day. He also doesn't know what the world will look like should he take office in January; vaccines, therapeutics, transmission rates at the time. But, he seeks to work with both parties for 'common ground' on re-opening. He says social distancing and other health measures would be favored. Meijer also says businesses should be able to reopen without penalty, "so long as businesses and industry alike follow the guidelines set in place by these uncertain times." While no specifics are mentioned, Meijer says 'gross negligence' on the part of employers would not be shielded.

Meijer says plans that didn't make the cut for this list of six including winding down wars in which US troops are involved... and passage of a health care plan.

Meijer is facing Democrat Hillary Scholten in the November general election to fill the 3rd Congressional District seat being vacated by outgoing Congressman Justin Amash (L).

Meijer's Immediate Policy Plan:

Watch the full interview with Meijer below:

