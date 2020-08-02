LANSING, Mich. — Days after voting to convict President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial, Democratic Sen. Gary Peters is launching his first TV ad in what could be a tough re-election fight — highlighting his military service and work to help veterans.

The ad debuted during the Michigan-Michigan State basketball game Saturday, nine months before the first-term senator's expected general election showdown with Republican challenger John James.

James, a Detroit-based businessman, has touted his combat experience as a helicopter pilot in Iraq.

Peters' ad is the first by either candidate in a race that's expected to attract vast amounts of outside spending.

