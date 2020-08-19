Images of dismantled mail sorting machines spark online debate

A flat sorter is used to sort larger paper items like magazines, and 8x10 photographs or more, not mail or ballots.

The images of dismantled sorting machines outside of a Post Office on 3500 Patterson Avenue in Grand Rapids have sparked ongoing questions about the postal service and the upcoming election.

13 ON YOUR SIDE reached out to multiple USPS sources for an explanation but did not hear back.

However, According President of the American Postal Workers Union, Amy Pulhalski, the machines seen discarded outside of the post office are called a 'flat sorter.'

A flat sorter is used to sort larger paper items like magazines, and 8x10 photographs or more, not mail or ballots.

This comes just one day after Post Master General Louis DeJoy said the dismantling of mail sorting machines would be postponed until after the election.

Multiple Michigan lawmakers took to social media to demand answers including U.S. Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) and 3rd Congressional District Candidate Hillary Scholten (D).

On Tuesday, Michigan leaders announced that they are joining a coalition of states in suing the United States Postal Service.

The lawsuit will be filed against the federal government Tuesday over recent changes to USPS' operations, which state officials say they're concerned could impact the November general election.

