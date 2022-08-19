WATCH LIVE: Michigan judge expected to rule on 1931 Abortion Ban pause

Judge Jacob Cunningham is expected to announce a decision on whether or not to extend the pause on Michigan's 1931 Abortion Ban on Friday.

OAKLAND COUNTY, Mich. — After two days of testimony in an Oakland County courthouse, a Michigan judge is expected to make a decision on abortion rights in the state.

Currently, the law is not being enforced in the state, but two county prosecutors are arguing that it should be up to them, and not the Whitmer administration.

Kent County Prosecutor Chris Becker is one of those prosecutors who believes that it should be up to him whether or not to enforce the law.

"I do not believe it proper for me to simply ignore a law, any law, that was passed by the Michigan Legislature and signed by the Governor," Becker said.

"I have always held it would be improper for me to pick and choose the laws I wish to enforce that have validly passed and signed. I will not start now."

The decision will affect millions of women in Michigan and could determine whether or not they would need to travel to another state for abortion procedures.

One of the main arguments in the current case before Judge Cunningham is if the 1931 law is vague. The state argues that there is a gray area in the law that is open to individual interpretation, while the county prosecutors says it is not.

