Who is leading in the Michigan Governor race?

With the election just a week away, the polls show the race for Governor of Michigan tightening.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANSING, Mich — The midterm election is on Tuesday, Nov. 8 and as it draws closer, GOP gubernatorial hopeful Tudor Dixon continues to close in on Democrat Incumbent Governor Gretchen Whitmer.

One of the leading polls, conducted by Cygnal, shows Whitmer's once-dominate lead over Dixon continuing to slip as election day looms.

Cygnal released their latest polling data on Tuesday and it showed Whitmer leading the Republican candidate by 6.4 points, a slight decrease from just a few days earlier.

Nearly 51% of the respondents favored Whitmer, while 44.5% said they favored Dixon and 2% said they would likely vote for a third-party candidate.

In the poll, 1,584 likely voters weighed in on the November election. Of the participants, 34% thought of themselves as Republican, 28% as Independent and about 38% as Democrat, with 1% unsure. The participant's political leanings were about 41% conservative, 31% moderate, 26% liberal and 2% unsure.

Whitmer has continued to lead almost all of the polls made available throughout the election, but that lead has continued to shrink.

Directly after the primary election in August, Whitmer had a lead of nearly 20% in some polls published at the time.

Now, most polls show the Democratic Incumbent still leading by a small margin, but some polls tell a different story, with the gubernatorial race locked in a dead heat.

While polling data is not entirely reflective of the electorate, it does provide some insight into the possible outcome of the election.

Cygnal is releasing new polling data on every other business day through the election. See the latest polling data here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.