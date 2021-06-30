Michigan Senate OKs $25M to aid rehab clinics facing cuts

LANSING, Mich. — Rehabilitation facilities and in-home providers who help people catastrophically injured in car crashes could apply for $25 million in state aid under legislation that is advancing closer to Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
The Senate unanimously approved the bill Wednesday after amending it to set aside $25 million instead of $10 million.
Starting Friday, there will be a 45% reduction in what auto insurers can be billed for post-acute services that do not have a Medicare code.
The Republican-led Legislature and Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer slashed the reimbursements as part of a 2019 law to lower drivers' premiums by containing medical costs and letting them forgo unlimited benefits.
