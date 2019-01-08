MUSKEGON, Mich. — The Muskegon County Prosecutor is seeking reelection for his third term.

D.J. Hilson announced this on Thursday - his 20 year anniversary of beginning his career at the prosecutor's office - in a Facebook post on the Muskegon County Prosecutor's Office Facebook page.

"I look forward to continuing to fight for victims, to use my voice and influence with our policy makers for smart and reasonable criminal justice reform, and to continue to stay actively involved in this community," Hilson said in the Facebook post.

Hilson was instrumental in the conviction of Jeffrey Willis, who kidnapped and murdered Jessica Heeringa in 2013 and killed Rebekah Bletsch in 2014.

Hilson will now be on the 2020 ballot.

