GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - A new poll done by Emerson College in Massachusetts shows the Republican primary between John James and Sandy Pensler is all tied up at 28 percent with a whopping 44 percent of the electorate undecided.

James and Pensler are both new to politics and are attempting to eventually unseat long-time incumbent Democratic U.S. Senator Debbie Stabenow in November. The Emerson poll found both James and Pensler down nearly 20 points against Stabenow in hypothetical matchups.

In an interview with 13 ON YOUR SIDE, Pensler says if he's elected in August, he'll make up the ground necessary to beat Stabenow.

"Debbie's never been in the private sector. Forty-three years in public service, a career politician," Pensler said. "Not only is she a career politician, she hasn't gotten anything done."

Pensler was raised in Detroit and worked his way through Yale and Harvard. He has been successful in the business world, helping restructure and grow companies to put them in a secure financial position.

"I have turned around some of the largest companies in the world," Pensler said. "I've taught at Yale and Harvard. I've taught adults that couldn't read that were illiterate how to read and write."

Pensler has faced deep criticism in this campaign from James who at a recent debate said Pensler is not a true conservative.

"My values are formed by my faith and my convictions because being conservative isn't a merit badge," James said.

