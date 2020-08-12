State yanks liquor license of Newaygo restaurant that allowed indoor dining

Restaurants elsewhere, including in Fremont and Lakeview, were also disciplined by the state for allowing indoor dining.

The state has suspended the liquor license of Jimmy’s Roadhouse in Newaygo, which continues to offer indoor dining in defiance of state health department orders.

The 60-day license suspension, signed on Monday, is accompanied by a $600 fine. Restaurant owner Jim Cory on Tuesday said he will continue serving food to patrons while he pursues an appeal.

“They say I’m an eminent danger to society by staying open and allowing people to decide whether they want to come in or not,’’ Cory said. “Customers make that conscious decision hours in advance to come here.’’

He also says the sanctions are too harsh, noting that overserving a patron is subject to less harsh penalties.

The ruling was signed Dec. 7 by Michigan Liquor Control Commission Administrative Law Judge Michael J. St. John.

It includes a warning that further fines, suspensions, or a revocation of Cory's liquor license "could result if Licensee continues to operate in violation of the law or violates the Order of the Commission.''

Two other western Michigan restaurants that remained open for indoor dining following a state-ordered closure in mid-November were also handed liquor license suspensions and fines.

Chapz Roadhouse in Lakeview was given a 60-day liquor license suspension and fined $600; Brew Works in Fremont was given a 60-day liquor license suspension and a $900 fine.

Disciplinary action also was meted out for restaurants in Fenton and Houghton. The five businesses were the subject of emergency suspension hearings on Friday.

Cory says he continues to operate but is not offering alcohol.

“We are open, serving food and still packed on the weekends with patriot patrons,’’ Cory said.

A Liquor Control Commission investigator testified last week that Jimmy’s Roadhouse allowed customers and staff to participate in indoor gatherings without requiring them to wear face masks on Nov. 18.

“Licensee continues to allow indoor gatherings and allow customers and staff to not wear masks,’’ according to the LCC report.

The investigator, Marsha Perilloux, reported that the restaurant parking lot was “packed.’’ She testified that she entered Jimmy’s Roadhouse on Nov. 18, “sat at the bar and ordered an alcoholic beverage which she was served, consumed and paid for,’’ according to the LCC report.

Perilloux observed that the restaurant was not serving food to go and more than 50% of the tables were occupied.

“Staff and the owner were not wearing masks inside the restaurant,’’ according to the report. “None of the patrons in the restaurant were wearing masks inside the restaurant.’’

Cory told Perilloux he was aware of the violations, “but stated that he was standing up for his freedoms,’’ according to the LCC report.

Perilloux returned to Jimmy’s Roadhouse on Dec. 3 “and the establishment was continuing to serve food indoors,’’ according to the report. “None of the patrons were wearing masks. None of the staff were wearing masks.’’

Cory says he does not think it is fair that restaurants have to stay closed to indoor dining while shopping malls with indoor food courts remain open.

“There is continued pain and suffering for owners and workers,’’ he said. “When is this madness going to end?’’

