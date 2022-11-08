Republican Bill Huizenga projected to win Michigan's 4th Congressional District

ABC News has projected the race for Michigan's 4th Congressional District in favor of Incumbent Republican Bill Huizenga.

Huizenga defeated Democratic challenger Joseph Alfonso in a relatively one-sided race.

Huizenga has served in the US House since 2011 when he was elected to Michigan's 2nd Congressional District, prior to the redistricting in 2022 which changed his district to the 4th.

This will be Huizenga’s 7th term as a US Representative.

Due to expanded absentee voting, election officials say you shouldn't expect all results to be available on election night.

