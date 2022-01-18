Here to stay? Social zones would be allowed in Michigan indefinitely under bill

In summer of 2020, Michigan lawmakers and the Governor allowed communities to set up social districts through 2025. A new proposal would make the law permanent.

LANSING, Mich. — When the COVID-19 pandemic shut down indoor dining in Michigan, people in the state, from the highest levels of government to ordinary citizens, tried to think up ways to help struggling business, with a particular focus on restaurants and bars.

One of the ideas that helped those businesses was a package of bills that allowed for communities across the state to develop social zones. People within those districts could buy alcohol and food from restaurants and walk around outside. It was an idea that stimulated the struggling economy while easing public health concerns in an uncertain time.

The social zone law currently has a "sunset" of Jan. 1, 2025, but House Bill 5090 would eliminate that sunset, allowing social zones to become permanent options for cities across Michigan.

Bill Jackson with McAlvey Merchant Associates testified at a Senate committee hearing Tuesday afternoon on behalf of The City of Grand Rapids and Downtown Grand Rapids, Inc. He says social districts within Grand Rapids created a "vibrant downtown atmosphere," that brought people from all across the region to Grand Rapids.

"We're even seeing the social zones up and running throughout the winter months. So this isn't as a situation where it's just a summertime or springtime event or usage. We're seeing where year round, there's more activity, more vibrancy in those downtowns in those social zones. It really has been a tremendous boon for our restaurants and bars in the City of Grand Rapids," Jackson said.

Rep. TC Clements, a Republican representing the southeastern corner of the state, proposed House Bill 5090, which has since been sponsored by both Republicans and Democrats. It passed 105-0 in the House.

Tuesday's hearing was the bill's first in the Senate. While representatives from the City of Grand Rapids, Downtown Grand Rapids Inc. and the Gerald R. Ford International Airport were amongst those who supported the bill, the Senate Regulatory Reform Committee also heard opposition to the bill.

"It was intended to be temporary. Making it permanent is something that we don't need to do to expand the accessibility and have people drinking out in the streets," said John Love.

"We have to have Michigan as a state that has some standards, instead of saying we're going to be open season on bars and drinking on the public streets. It's a disgrace and an insult to the integrity of a work state. We're going to be the big drink state."

Michigan Alcohol Policy, which advocates for "laws and policies that reduce the illegal and harmful use of alcohol," also opposes the bill.

In addition to eliminating the sunset on social zones, House Bill 5090 also updates the state's social zone law to help with some of the challenges cities like Grand Rapids have been facing. For instance, some permits for special events have caused social zones to temporarily shut down.

House Bill 5090 still needs approval from the Senate, beginning with the Regulatory Reform Committee. Republican Senator Aric Nesbitt from Van Buren County is the chair of that committee. He'll decide if and when to bring the bill up for a vote. If the committee passes the bill, it will also need approval from the entire Senate and Governor Gretchen Whitmer.





RELATED VIDEO:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.