MUSKEGON, Mich. — State Representative Terry J. Sabo will visit Hackley Community Care in Muskegon on Thursday, Aug. 22.

He will provide insight into the care and services they provide in the communities he serves, according to their press release.

Sabo represents Michigan's 92nd House District which includes Muskegon, Muskegon Heights and North Muskegon along with Muskegon, Laketon, Fruitland and Whitehall townships.

The visit comes ahead of Congress's vote to fund Federally Qualified Health Center. They introduced several bills to reauthorize funding for America's Health Centers and the National Health Service Corps.

If the funding is approved, it will support an increase to the access of these health services and improve the quality of outcomes, according to Hackley's Community Care's press release.

