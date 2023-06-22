West Michigan representative votes against banning child marriage

On her website, Rep. Angela Rigas defended her opinion, arguing that the government should not interfere with the decision to get married.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Michigan lawmakers in Lansing on Wednesday voted to ban child marriage in the state.

Currently, Michigan allows marriage of children ages 18 and 17 with written consent from parents. The state also allows marriage of younger minors if they have both judicial and parental approval.

The 10-bill package passed in the House would completely ban marriage for anyone under the age of 18.

House representatives overwhelmingly voted to pass the bill package. Only five lawmakers voted against the bills, including West Michigan representative Angela Rigas.

Rigas is the representative for District 79, which makes up parts of Allegan, Barry and Kent counties.

After the vote, Rigas supported her opinion on her website, saying in part, "My own parents started my family before my mother turned 18. If this law existed back then, our family would never even have a chance to exist. Not every person shares our beliefs. We need to allow for personal choices even if we don't understand why someone would want to make them."

Rigas went on to say that the government should not interfere with choices about marriage.

"Forced or coerced child marriage is a disgusting practice, but young citizens near the age of adulthood or in unique relationship circumstances should be allowed to make their own choices together with their parents and families on how to start one of their own,” she wrote said. “I don't believe the government should have a say in marriage. Period. A 17-year-old getting married to her 19-year-old boyfriend may not be a choice I would make, but it's one she should have the right to make on her own."

13 ON YOUR SIDE reached out to Rep. Rigas for additional comment, but her office has not yet responded.

Four other GOP lawmakers voted against the bill package as well. Neil Friske of Charlevoix, Steve Carra of Three Rivers, Matt Maddock of Milford and Josh Schriver of Oxford did not comment on why they opposed the bills.

If House Bills 4293-4302 become law, Michigan will become the ninth state to set a minimum age of 18 with no exceptions in order to get married.

