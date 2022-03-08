Whitmer to face Dixon in 2 debates this October

Gov. Whitmer's campaign says she is looking forward to showing the "clear contrast" between herself and Dixon.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's campaign announced Wednesday that Whitmer will be participating in two debates, where she will face Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon.

The debates will be held just weeks ahead of a historic race for governor. Gubernatorial debates are held every general election to give voters a side-by-side comparison of the candidates.

Maeve Coyle, communications director for Whitmer for Governor, says Whitmer is eager to face Dixon this fall.

“Gov. Whitmer looks forward to continuing Michigan's gubernatorial general election tradition and ensuring voters across the state have the opportunity to see the clear contrast between candidates,” said Coyle.

Dixon won the primary by a landslide after being endorsed by former president Donald Trump just days before the election. She has previously worked as a steel industry executive, a conservative talk show host and an actress. Dixon selected former state Rep. Shane Hernandez of Port Huron as her running mate last week.

Both debates will be televised statewide. The first will air live on Oct. 13 at 7 p.m. at a Detroit news outlet. The second will take place at a Grand Rapids TV station on Oct. 25 at 7 p.m.

Gov. Whitmer has previously participated in two debates in 2018.

