Whitmer signs bill making liquor-to-go permanent

LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed legislation Tuesday that made a popular COVID-era policy a permanent fixture in Michigan law.

The "cocktails-to-go" policy was born out of a struggling service industry during the COVID pandemic shutdowns. The temporary law allowed for the sale of alcoholic beverages to-go from bars, distilleries and restaurants.

With the signing of Senate Bill 141, the sale of alcoholic liquor to-go is now permanent in Michigan.

“Necessity is the mother of invention,” said state Senate Mallory McMorrow (D-Detroit). “We’ve heard from so many restaurant owners that this additional revenue stream became a lifeline that kept them in business. Three years in, it’s proven to be a popular new way for customers to support their favorite restaurants, and has resulted in zero reported violations or safety issues. Cheers to my colleagues and the Governor for recognizing a good thing when we see it, and with the passage of Senate Bill 141, making this successful trial permanent.”

The Distilled Spirits Council of the United States says Michigan is now the 23rd state to make to-go cocktails permanent.

Here's a list of other states with similar legislation: Arizona, Arkansas, Connecticut, Delaware, Iowa, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maine, Michigan, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Rhode Island, Texas, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and the District of Columbia.

