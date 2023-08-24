Ottawa Co. Health Department slashes 2024 budget by 50% following county's request

The county's health officer fears the request could create an unsustainable budget that would cause the department to close its doors weeks into the new fiscal year.

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Following a meeting of its Finance and Administration Committee on Monday, Ottawa County is looking to cut spending to its Department of Public Health - cuts that the county's top health officials said could endanger the continuity of the department.

After the meeting, County Administrator John Gibbs requested the department create a new budget that could operate on $2.5 million from the county's general fund - down from the $6.6 million that it originally requested.

"The health and safety of our community is truly under threat with this sort of request," Ottawa County Health Officer Adeline Hambley said.

Hambley believes the move could be retaliation for vaccine and masking measures taken by the department during the pandemic.

Some commissioners, however, have asserted that it is, rather, in the interest of fiscal responsibility.

"I think that would be a very, a very wise use of taxpayer funds and still allow all the essential services to function just fine," Ottawa County Commission Chair Joe Moss said on Monday.

"It is perfectly reasonable to expect that the Department of Public Health's budget and general fund contribution match their average levels over the pre-COVID period 2009-2019," Gibbs said in a statement to 13 ON YOUR SIDE. "Returning to those historic budget levels, which fully met all service level requirements in meeting the health needs of our citizens, demonstrates fiscal responsibility that would save taxpayers millions of dollars."

Hambley said the request, paired with inflation and a growing county to serve, means the new budget could run the department aground shortly after the new fiscal year begins in October.

"Failure to fund at a level that the state requires could could result in not receiving any state funds as well. If that happens, then we're talking the county health department would close its doors, we wouldn't exist anymore."

