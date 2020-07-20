Debate features 5 Republicans vying for Amash's seat in Congress

The Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce hosted Monday's debate.

There are five Republicans competing in the Aug. 4 primary election for the 3rd Congressional District race.

With just a couple of weeks left until the election, the candidates presented their platforms in a debate hosted by the Grand Rapids Chamber of Commerce Monday afternoon.

The candidates are State Rep. Lynn Afendoulis, Peter Meijer, Joe Farrington, Tom Norton and Emily Rafi. The debate was moderated by Andy Johnston with the chamber. After hearing opening statements, Johnston asked the candidates six questions.

Here is a recap and clips of each part of the debate:

OPENING STATEMENTS

1. What are your top three policy priorities?

2. What are policies that can be enacted on the federal level to support Michigan's COVID-19 recovery? (19:20)

3. Immigration is an important component of Michigan's economy. What is your stance on immigration reform? (25:55)

4. Do you have any federal policy ideas on how to approach dealing with healthcare disparities? (32:00)

5. Why will you be the most effective Congressperson to represent the 3rd District and how do you define effectiveness? (37:28)

6. Should the federal $600 COVID-19 employment assistance be extended? (43:30)

CLOSING STATEMENTS

