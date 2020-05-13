West Michigan NAACP leaders call on senator to resign for controversial mask

Sen. Dale Zorn faced backlash after wearing a mask that resembled a Confederate flag on April 25.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — NAACP branches in West Michigan are calling on Michigan State Senator Dale Zorn to resign over a face covering he wore inside the state capitol in late April. Sen. Zorn represents parts of Monroe County and came under fire for wearing the face covering on the senate floor during a vote on April 25 that appeared to be a confederate flag pattern.



He apologized after the incident, saying he did not intend to offend anyone and that he does not support what the pattern represents.

"It wasn't a confederate flag it was a mask that my wife made for me and she wanted me to wear it today," Sen. Zorn said. "So I did and I told my wife that I probably will raise some eyebrows but it was not a confederate flag."

Zorn said that he thought the pattern looked closer to the Kentucky or Tennessee flag.

NAACP Newaygo County President Phylis Loudermill calls Sen. Zorn's actions 'insensitive.'



"Its almost embarrassing for him to say that and think that its acceptable," President Loudermill said. "This whole pandemic has allowed us now to become more aware that we do have neighbors and that those neighbors have feelings. And so I'm hoping that this whole idea around what we are trying to do will bring some attention to people because we get so used to seeing things they way they are and we think its okay and its astounding how many people in the state of Michigan were not even alarmed about what they saw."

NAACP Grand Rapids President Cle Jackson says Sen. Zorn's actions were intentional.



"The action of Senator Zorn was intentional and it was an intimidation tactic which clearly we feel was meant to incite, so when we talk about what does that flag represent, especially to African Americans, it represents one of the darkest periods in the history of the United States."

In a letter to law makers, the West Michigan NAACP branch presidents said the organization denounces the waving of Confederate flags, Swastikas and threatening signs aimed at the governor and said the incident is "representative of the gross negligence by the Michigan Legislature that Michigan citizens experience."

"I'm hoping that this will bring to attention that people are watching you," said President Loudermill. "And you have children that don't want to keep fostering the same behavior we have done the last 60, 70 years."

13 ON YOUR SIDE reached out to State Senator Dale Zorn's office for comment, and received the following statement:



"I'm sorry for my choice of pattern on the face mask I wore on the Senate floor. I did not intend to offend anyone; however, I realize that I did, and for that I am sorry. Those who know me best know that I do not support the things this pattern represents. My actions were an error in judgment for which there are no excuses and I will learn from this episode."

