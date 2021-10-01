Portion of Pearl St. to close downtown for construction

Pearl St. from Front St. to Campau Ave. will be closed to through traffic starting Oct. 3 for construction at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — If you take the Pearl Street Bridge in Grand Rapids, you'll want to find another way or follow the posted detour starting this weekend.

Pearl St. between Front St. and Campau Ave. will soon be closed to through traffic due to construction at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel.

In order to begin the process to remove the tower crane atop the Amway Grand, a crane positioned on Pearl Street will lower the equipment from the building.

The closure begins Sunday, Oct. 3 with hotel access from Monroe Avenue only.

Construction is expected to wrap up Friday, Oct. 15.

Traffic congestion is expected, and it is advised to use the Market Ave. exit on US-131 or the Ottawa Ave. exit on I-196.

