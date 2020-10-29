Preparing for election day: what you need to know

The Grand Rapids City Clerk helped break down what Michigan voters need to know at this stage in the game.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Five days out from the election, and it's time to make a plan to vote if you haven't done so already.

Grand Rapids City Clerk Joel Hondorp helped break down what Michigan voters need to know at this stage of the game.

For absentee voters, at this point, the city clerk recommends not requesting or returning a ballot by mail.

That means going to your local clerk's office, or using drop-boxes.

But, can you use any drop box you see?

You should return your ballot in the city or township you're registered in.

Just because you have a Grand Rapids zip code, does not necessarily mean you live within city limits.

The same thing goes for finding your correct clerk's office.

Where can you get this information?

Go to the Michigan Voter Information Center website.

It has everything from the hours and location of your clerk's office, ballot drop boxes, your polling place and more.

Also know, drop boxes are open as long as the polls are, which is 8 p.m. on Election Day, November 3rd.

For people who plan to vote in-person, has COVID-19 caused any changes in polling locations?

All 76 precincts will be open. However, two locations in the second ward were moved, since August. They were previously located in retirement communities. Precinct 36 will now be at GRPS University, and precinct 42 will be at Riverside Middle School.

Hondorp said voters have already returned over 40,000 ballots, which is more than 72% of those mailed out. His office has taken steps to address that high volume this election.

"In the past, we would have a group of like 25 to 30 people on the absentee counting board, and now we have over 80," Hondorp said. "They have to open all the envelopes, they have to match the numbers, it's a lot of processing. Absentee ballots take a lot more time, a lot more staff time, it's a lot more touch-points than a voter going to the precinct."

The clerk's office also added two more high-speed tabulators, to get those absentee ballots counted as quickly as possible. Hondorp said their goal is to have results on November 4.

