Pronto Pup apologizes for post, deactivates Facebook page

According to a follow up post, the original post was meant for the owner's personal Facebook page.

Grand Haven's Pronto Pup deactivated its Facebook page Monday night after a post was deleted and the corn dog stand apologized for it.

According to screenshots being shared around social media, the post rambled about wearing masks, questioned the seriousness of coronavirus, criticized Black Lives Matter, discussed the Michigan militias, brought up immigration, complained of police funding and shared an anecdote about Jeffrey Willis.

It was deleted, and an apology was posted a short time later.

"There was a post meant for the owner's personal account that was accidentally posted to this page tonight. We have removed it, as it was not intended to be a Pronto Pup post. This post was in no way representative of Pronto Pup as a business or our staff members. We are not sure how to make this right at the moment but we will try to figure it out. We are truly sorry for any hurt of offense this has caused," the apology read.

Not long after that was published, the Pronto Pup Facebook page was deactivated.

