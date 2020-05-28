Ride share service for children ensures passenger safety

The app, which officially launched in Grand Rapids this month, lets parents schedule rides for their children when they aren't able to drive them.

Trusted Rides wants to help make your life easier, while also keeping your kids safe.

"The measure I always use is if I'm not comfortable putting my own children into this, I wouldn't ask other parents to do it either," says co-founder Michelle Exoo.

Exoo and co-founder Tom Gott are confident in the safety of their service. As parents themselves, they understand it can be hard to give your kids rides whenever the need them.

"We just saw the need out there in the community to help parents balance the busy in their life," explains Gott. "We wanted to bring a solution."

The app, which officially launched in Grand Rapids in May, lets parents schedule rides for their children when they aren't able to drive them.

And through testing and research, Gott says its working.

"We've found that our parents are saving on average two and a half hours a week by using our service," says Gott.

But the big question is safety. And the two have implemented several safety elements that they are confident in. Drivers for the service must go through an intensive vetting process.

"They do a full background check, finger printing," explains Exoo. "We actually work with the Grand Rapids police on some of our safety measure to make sure we're capturing everything."

Parents can also follow the drivers car over GPS. To make sure each child knows they are getting in the right car, each driver and rider is sent a password that only the two of them know. Riders will also be sent a short video clip of their driver introducing themselves to help ease any nerves the kids may have.

"You get a picture of their car so you can sit and talk to your child and say this is who is picking you up," says Exoo.

You can download the Trusted Rides app for both iPhones and Android phones. The service is currently only offered in Grand Rapids, but will launch in Cincinnati later this week. To learn more about Trusted Rides, click here.

More stories on 13 ON YOUR SIDE:

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.