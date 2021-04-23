Rockford police sued for unlawfully arresting, jailing resident after traffic stop

All the charges against 55-year-old Thurman King were later dismissed by a prosecuting attorney in the "interest of justice."

ROCKFORD, Mich. — A little over two years ago, Thurman King was on his way home from work when a Rockford cop started to follow him.

Within a matter of minutes, King would be thrown to the ground by police, handcuffed and eventually taken to jail on charges that a prosecuting attorney would dismiss "in the interest of justice," months later.

"All it takes is a falsified police report and you find yourself in essence fighting for your life," King, 55, said.

"It effects you financially, emotionally, it shouldn't happen to anybody."

King, who is Black, was arrested in the driveway of his home in Rockford, a predominately white suburb. Attorney Stephen Drew said incidents like this "generally don't happen in a vacuum," and it's part of the reason behind a federal lawsuit filed last month against the city, its police department and the two officers who arrested King.

"It's very troubling that an officer is willing to put in writing in a police report. something that by video evidence is absolutely false," Drew said.

"That can be due to a culture, and if it is due to the culture of the Rockford Police Department, then we would expect some accountability, but we'll just have to see."

The city declined an interview, but a spokesperson said the city disagrees with the claims made in the lawsuit.

The traffic stop

It was nearly 11 p.m. on March 20, 2019, as King made the drive home from work. Officer Zachary Abbate followed him for several blocks, which can be seen in his dash camera video.



"As I approached my home, he activated his lights. So, I immediately became concerned because I knew I hadn't done anything wrong," King said.

King pulled into his driveway.

"Because I wanted to get somewhere safe," he said.

According to the lawsuit, Abbate said he stopped King for not stopping at a stop sign and for his license plate light being out.

The dash cam video shows King stopped at the stop sign.

"I know I hadn't run the stop sign, and so I'm extra scared now. So, I started calling for my fiancé, in the house, you know, yelling for her," King recalls.

"Within seconds, I'm on the ground."

Video shows Abbate take King to the ground. A second officer, Jason Bradley, cannot be seen on camera, but according to the lawsuit, both officers detained King.

At several points King tells the officers "I can't breathe," to which one replies, "if you're talking, you're breathing, pal."

King was unable to speak to his fiancé, before he was taken to jail, where he'd spend the next 14 hours.

He faced three charges, including a felony for resisting and obstructing an officer.

"They built up some charges to justify the lie that [Abbate] told to stop him in the first place," Drew said. "That needs to be addressed."

Several months later, a Kent County prosecuting attorney dismissed all the charges against King after reviewing the evidence.

But, King says, what he went through that night continues to impact him. The arrest in some ways took away his dignity, he said.

He changed his work hours to avoid driving home at night. King says hearing of the way George Floyd and more recently Daunte Wright were killed by Minnesota police officers, instantly causes him to relive his arrest.

"You're trying to continue to live and not let it affect you, but it does, you know, it's something that stays with you," King said.

"That's the driveway I have to pull in every day, so I've got constant reminders," he said.

Without video of the incident, Drew said it's likely King would've faced jail time.

"They would have taken the word of the officer because we do, and we should. When they're telling the truth," he said.

Drew said the case lays bare something that many Black people face while driving.

"If this were a 55-year-old white man coming home from work in Rockford, would there have been a difference? Would they have been stopped for something they didn't do? And if stopped, would it have been handled any differently?" Drew said.

"We want fair policing. We want policing that stops crime that doesn't try to make crimes or make up crimes, so you have something to do."

A spokesperson for the city of Rockford issued the following statement:

While we do not intend to try this case in the court of public opinion, we disagree strongly with the claims as presented here. We intend to present a vigorous defense in this matter.

