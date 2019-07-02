BYRON CENTER, Mich. — The death of Dale Cross Sr. has been ruled a suicide by authorities in Kent County.

He was a former pastor at Abundant Life Church in Byron Center and his body was found on the side of the road near 68th Street SW and Burlingame Avenue SW. in August of last year.

After an investigation, the Kent County Sheriff’s Office along with the Kent County Medical Examiner’s Office determined the cause of death to be a suicide.

The Kent County Sheriff's Office says the timeline of events leading up to and following the death did not allow the opportunity for another individual to be involved.

Family was given a second opinion and the same result was found, the department added.

The death was originally reported on Aug. 6 just before 6 p.m. Police say they received a call from a witness who saw a man on the ground near a gray GMC Envoy suffering from a gunshot wound.

An autopsy was completed by the Kent County Medical Examiner’s Office on Aug. 7 but the cause of death was still not determined.

An obituary says Cross, 66, served as lead pastor at Abundance Life for 24 years, he was a Marine veteran and worked for General Motors for 10 years prior to going into ministry.

