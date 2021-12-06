Shooting near Oxford causes area businesses to lock down

One person was wounded and area businesses were forced to lock down following a shooting in the parking lot of a health clinic in Oakland County.

The county sheriff's office says the shooting occurred about 4 p.m. Monday outside the Beaumont health clinic northwest of Detroit in Orion Township.

Sheriff Michael Bouchard told reporters that the shooting appeared to be a robbery connected to the payback of a bill, and the victim knows the shooter.

Bouchard said the victim was able to go inside the clinic building after being shot and later was taken to an area hospital. No arrests were made.

