'Some crumbs': Critics urge rejection of $641M Flint deal

The agreement makes money available to Flint residents who were exposed to the highly corrosive water, which wasn't properly treated in 2014 and 2015.

DETROIT, Michigan — Some Flint residents are urging a judge to reject a $641 million settlement in litigation arising from the Michigan city's lead-contaminated water.

Federal Judge Judith Levy traveled to a Flint courtroom to listen to the objections. She's holding hearings before deciding whether to approve or veto a deal worked out by lawyers for Flint residents, the state of Michigan and other parties.

Michigan is paying $600 million of the settlement. Lawyers are seeking to carve out $200 million for their fees.

