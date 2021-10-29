'Sparty' under guard as fans camp out ahead of MSU, Michigan rivalry matchup

Braving Friday's rain showers, 13 On Your Side found a handful of fans already encamped in front of the student section.

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Police barricades were at the ready Friday in what will become the center of the college football universe this Saturday: Spartan Stadium in East Lansing.

The biggest rivalry matchup in years was expected to draw thousands who missed out last season on account of the pandemic, some of whom weathered the Friday drizzle, encamped alongside the Stadium proper.

The University’s iconic ‘Sparty’ statue, meanwhile, remained under guard against would-be pranksters.

East Lansing Police were slated to assist university law enforcement with the tall task of managing the traffic logjam to ensue on game day.

Those officers, according to East Lansing Police, were scheduled to report to the station at 5:30 Saturday morning prior to beginning their rounds on campus.

Over the next 24 hours, Steve Gonzalez, the department’s deputy chief, told 13 On Your Side, every officer would pull a shift.

He offered up a timely reminder for would-be tailgaters:

“We haven’t done this for a couple of years now,” Gonzalez related. “We like to remind people to know the ordinances between the university and the city… in the city on public property, there is no open alcohol allowed, so we urge people to be familiar.”

On any given year, East Lansing Police make between ten and several dozen arrests, though, Gonzalez notes, some years, his officers haven’t made a single arrest.

He also encouraged visitors to be familiar with the fines associated with various citations.

The matchup was slated to get underway at noon.

