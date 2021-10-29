MSU vs. Michigan: Game Day Forecast

Are you heading to East Lansing for the big game Saturday? 13 ON YOUR SIDE has your forecast covered!

EAST LANSING, Mich. — It is not often a meteorologist will tell you something is 100%, but heading toward Saturday in the Mitten State I can tell you two things are looking to be certain.

First, all eyes will be on East Lansing Saturday afternoon, and second, if you're traveling to Spartan Stadium your eyes are on the forecast!

Now for some good news, rain chances for Saturday are not 100%, but they are not 0% either. We are expecting scattered showers to be around during the morning, especially if you are heading out to tailgate early.

Shower chances never completely go away, but should diminish through the morning hours. Temperatures will be expected in the upper 40s during the morning, moving toward the low 50s by the afternoon.

Once into the afternoon rain chances will be very hit and miss with plenty of clouds sticking around. Don't plan on major rainfall, but don't be shocked if some light rain makes an appearance either. Temperatures are expected to stay in the low-50s through the game time hours with winds mostly from the north around 10 mph.

-- Meteorologist Michael Behrens

