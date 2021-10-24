Spartans up, Lions hold steady in AP ahead of head-to-head matchup Saturday

MSU is 8th while U of M remained in 6th.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — All we can say is, Saturday can't get here soon enough. We have Michigan State and Michigan going head to head in East Lansing. It's a matchup of two big rivals as well as one between two undefeated teams, sitting in the top ten.

Despite not even playing last week, MSU climbed up one spot in the new AP poll and is now in 8th. Meanwhile, the Wolverines did play but hold steady at number six following their win over Northwestern.

U of M struggled to score against the Wildcats in the first half but turned things around offensively after the break. Having seen that, Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is feeling good about the state of team going into such a crucial game.

"Yeah, really good. They were determined to [turn things around]," Harbaugh said. "Somewhere around four or five drives in the second half, the offense put points on the board and three of the four were touchdowns."

These two teams have split the last six meetings. Spartans did win last year in Ann Arbor.

Kickoff is set for noon on Saturday.

RELATED VIDEO: No. 6 Michigan tops Northwestern 33-7; Michigan State next

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.