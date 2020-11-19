x
Speaker Chatfield calls talks of impeachment against Governor Whitmer a 'distraction'

The Republican speaker of the Michigan House says there are other things for them to concentrate on than impeaching Governor Whitmer.

LANSING, Michigan — Things are particularly busy for House Republicans. They are still upset over Governor Whitmer's new COVID restrictions initiated through the Department of Health and Human Services. Election results are still making their way through the canvassing process and a handful of members are pushing impeachment of the governor.

In an extended one-on-one with 13 ON YOUR SIDE anchor Nick LaFave, Speaker Lee Chatfield (R-Levering) calls the  talk of impeachment a distraction. 

They also talk about the new COVID restrictions, and the continued investigations into baseless accusations of election fraud in Michigan.

