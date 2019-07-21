Special Olympics Michigan held its annual Hall of Fame induction ceremony and banquet Saturday night in Lansing.

Former Special Olympics Michigan Chief Program Officer, Ann Guzdzial was inducted into the Hall of Fame. Guzdzial retired at the end of 2018 and was fundamental to leading Healthy Athletes initiatives, which provide free health screenings and wellness education to children and adults with intellectual disabilities in Michigan.

In addition to the Hall of Fame induction, SOMI honored five people and organizations for their contributions to Special Olympics:

Spirit Award: Meredith Moran

Board Chair Award: Stuart Elsea, Real Estate One

Outstanding Business: Royal Scot

Outstanding Civic Organization: Holland Elks Club #1315

Outstanding Education: Lansing School District

Outstanding Sports Organization: MSU Intramural Sports program

Saturday's banquet was hosted by 13 ON YOUR SIDE's Juliet Dragos.

The Special Olympics Fall Games will be held on Sept. 20-22 in southeast Michigan. About 1,600 athlete participate in the Fall Games each year.

