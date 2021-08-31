State health department still has no plans for a mask mandate

MDHHS says they will not mandate masks yet, despite every Michigan county ranking "high" in transmission levels.

MICHIGAN, USA — The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services still has no plans to institute a mask mandate across the state, they said Tuesday, despite every Michigan county ranking “high” in transmission level by the CDC.

MDHHS says wearing masks is safer to protect individuals in high-risk environments where unvaccinated people may be present. The health officials also say local health departments may mandate masks regionally where they see fit.

The state health department recently updated their COVID-19 safety guidance for schools. They strongly recommend a universal mask mandate in schools, as well as other CDC-developed prevention strategies.

Officials say the new guidelines were made in hopes of keeping students in-person this school year and protecting children who are not fully vaccinated yet.

Several local health departments have already mandated masks in their school districts. MDHHS says they “applaud” their efforts and hope others follow their lead. The organization said they will continue to monitor schools’ COVID-19 numbers closely.

