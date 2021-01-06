Michigan Attorney General, MSP, investigating Boy Scouts of America

The AG attained information regarding sex abuse allegations from a civil suit.

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel has announced a joint investigation between her office and the Michigan State Police regarding alleged sexual abuse in the Boy Scouts of America organization.

As part of the investigation the AG and MSP are asking the public to report instances of abuse that may have occurred with the Boy Scouts of America. The AG attained information regarding sex abuse allegations from a civil suit.

“My department has proven our commitment to accountability through similar sex abuse investigations and I believe—with the public’s help—we can secure justice for survivors who endured abuse through Boy Scouts of America,” said Nessel. “We stand ready to fight for those wronged by people they should have been able to trust."

“We’re pleased to partner with the Attorney General’s office on this important investigation,” said Col. Joe Gasper, director of the Michigan State Police. “We understand the critical role our investigators will play in supporting survivors who may come forward in this case, and are prepared to leverage resources statewide to address any allegations we receive.”

The AG’s office and MSP will be assisted by prosecutors, special agents and victim advocates in their investigation.

If you have information about the Boy Scouts of America that you think would help us, please call the investigation hotline at 844-324-3374 between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Tips can be left anonymously.

