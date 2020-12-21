x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Grand Rapids's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Grand Rapids, Michigan | WZZM13.com

State

Tip-Up Town at Houghton Lake postponed until Feb. 27-28

Tip-Up Town USA in Houghton Lake promotes itself as Michigan’s longest-running winter festival.
Three fish and fishing pole near opening in ice on lake, stock image.

A popular northern Michigan festival is switching to a February weekend because of coronavirus restrictions. 

Tip-Up Town USA in Houghton Lake promotes itself as Michigan’s longest-running winter festival, with a polar bear dip, snowmobile drag racing, ice fishing contest and more in Roscommon County. 

The Jan. 16-17 dates have been switched to Feb. 27-28 because of restrictions on attendance at outdoor events. 

Tip-Up Town began in 1950, according to the local Chamber of Commerce.

Related Articles

Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.

Have a news tip? Email news@13onyourside.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter. Subscribe to our YouTube channel.