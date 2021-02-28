Support Local Sunday's: Wrapped By A.C.T

Today we featured Wrapped By A.C.T. - a lifestyle blogger turned small business owner.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich — It is more important now than ever to support small businesses. Today we featured Wrapped By A.C.T. - a lifestyle blogger turned small business owner.

Owner, Aleka C. Thrash opened this company when online tutorials through her blog became fan favorite. This encouraged her to pursue a line of head-wraps that are meant to empower those who choose to adorn themselves with a sense of pride and to provide an outlet for creativity.

Thrash takes a limited-edition approach. Each head-wrap is released with no more than 10 designs in stock. One unique option you’ll find is the satin lining to protect the hair from friction.

She also provides Mini 'How to' Sessions to learn how sessions with each headwrap that is purchased.

"I am really passionate about educating and encouraging individuals on how to tie/wear a headwrap and how they can upgrade their look," explained Thrash.

For more details on where you can find Wrapped by A.C.T. and about the entrepreneur herself head over to her website.

