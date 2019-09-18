ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. - The Allegan County Sheriff's Office was informed of a suspicious individual approaching several Allegan students at a bus stop Monday morning.

ACSO said it happened around 7 a.m. near the 2700 block of 113th Avenue in Allegan. The individual asked the kids if they needed a ride but left when the bus pulled up.

The suspect is described as a white male in his mid-30s with a blondish goatee and wearing a white baseball cap. The suspect vehicle is a dark-colored minivan.

ACSO is continuing to investigate the incident. Anyone with information should contact ACSO at 269-673-3899 or Silent Observer at 1-800-554-3633.

