TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants looking to hire 1,000 employees Wednesday

Those hired as general managers or in key positions may be given up to a $5,000 sign-on bonus as part of the hiring fair.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — TEAM Schostak Family Restaurants (TSFR) is holding a statewide hiring fair Wednesday in Grand Rapids to bring on 1,000 new employees. Open positions include supervisors, general managers and managers.

TSFR owns Applebee's, MOD Pizza, Wendy's, Del Taco and Olga's Kitchen.

The event will include 30-minute in-person interviews. Those hired as general managers or in key positions may be given up to a $5,000 sign-on bonus as part of the hiring fair.

The fair will be at the JW Marriott in Grand Rapids from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Anyone interested in the fair can find more information here.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.