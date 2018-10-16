REYNOLDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A father and his two daughters were injured in a Tuesday morning crash in Montcalm County.

It happened just before 6:15 a.m. on Federal Road new M-46 Highway.

According to the MSP Lakeview Post, the 56-year-old father from Howard City was going north on Federal Road in a Chevy Trailblazer and crashed into the rear of a semi-tractor and trailer that was waiting at the light at M-46 Highway.

The 56-year-old father was traveling with his two daughters a 13-year-old and a 16-year-old. The 16-year-old girl was taken to the hospital by Aero Med -- her father and sister were taken to the hospital by ambulance. The driver of the semi-tractor was not injured in the crash.

The cause of the accident is still being investigated, but it is believed the 13 and 16-year-old were not wearing their seat-belts. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor in the crash.

