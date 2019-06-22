ORANGEVILLE, Mich. — The Barry County Sheriff's Department has released the names of two men shot to death in Orangeville Township.

Deputies responded to a report of a man with a gunshot wound lying in the street on Friday, June 21, around 3 p.m. near Lewis and Lindsey Roads.

21-year-old Bryce DeGood from Haslett died at the scene.

After further investigation, deputies found another man killed after being shot at a nearby home. He is identified as 73-year-old Gary Peake, from Plainwell.

Several people said a man with a gun threatened them near where the shootings happened, according to the Barry County Sheriff's Department.

Officers took a subject into custody, and a name will be released after their arraignment.

