Wahlburgers new Grand Rapids location opens Monday afternoon

The Grand Rapids Wahlburgers location is scheduled to open Monday at 3 p.m.
The new restaurant is located on the first floor of the Marriott Residence Inn, at 10 Ionia Avenue NW. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.
This location is the first on Michigan’s west side.
