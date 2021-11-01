Wahlburgers new Grand Rapids location opens Monday afternoon

Beer City USA welcomes a new burger joint to town. The restaurant is set to open at 3 p.m.

The Grand Rapids Wahlburgers location is scheduled to open Monday at 3 p.m.

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside the new Grand Rapids Wahlburgers

The new restaurant is located on the first floor of the Marriott Residence Inn, at 10 Ionia Avenue NW. It will be open from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

This location is the first on Michigan’s west side.

Hungry for more? You can check out their menu here.

SNEAK PEEK: Take a look inside Grand Rapid's first Wahlburgers restaurant 1/32

2/32

3/32

4/32

5/32

6/32

7/32

8/32

9/32

10/32

11/32

12/32

13/32

14/32

15/32

16/32

17/32

18/32

19/32

20/32

21/32

22/32

23/32

24/32

25/32

26/32

27/32

28/32

29/32

30/32

31/32

32/32 1 / 32

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.